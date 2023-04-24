Edgerton Announces “Food Truck Mondays” Spring Schedule

The Village of Edgerton, Ohio is hosting a variety of food truck events for the upcoming spring season in downtown Edgerton at 108 E Indiana Street.

April 24, 2023, kicks off the spring season from 3pm to 7pm, with local Edgerton truck- River A Smokin’ Q BBQ Food Truck and NE Indiana favorite, Tasteeee Dave’s will be serving up delicious barbecue, serving smash burgers, tacos and other savory treats.

On May 8, 2023, from 10a to 8p, local Montpelier based food truck, Eicher’s Subs will be creating handcrafted specialty sub sandwiches made with the freshest ingredients.

Then on May 22, 2023 Jack’s Rolling Food Truck will make its first visit to Edgerton! The truck specializes in barbecue, cheesesteaks and smash burgers that can all be cooked for those who want it made their way. Joining Jack’s is returning crowd favorite Lupita’s Mexican Food Truck (Hicksville OH).

Don Bowdle with his country favorites “Bill & The Boys” playing good ole’ country music on the bandstand are sure to bring some toe tapping entertainment as well!

To round out spring, before the first day of summer, Rolling Fire Pizza joins forces with Tasteeee Dave’s again on June 19th , 2023 from 3p-7pm where they’ll serve up wood fired pizzas alongside tacos while Bobby Lee Henderson plays live music at this event too.

Kids games on the lawn with tricked out buggies provided by InVision MotorSports. With so many different options available there is something for everyone at these upcoming Edgerton food truck Mondays!