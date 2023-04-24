Cleeta Miller (1929-2023)

Cleeta R. Miller, 94, of Montpelier passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan.

She was born on February 6, 1929 in Mountain Grove, Missouri to Elbert and Stella (Middleton) Wiyrick.

On November 30, 1985 Cleeta married Everett L. Miller and he preceded her in death in 2008.

Cleeta was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier.

She was a Licensing Practicing Nurse at Williams County General in Montpelier for 14 years, she also worked at the Bryan Nursing Center and at Hillside Country Living in Bryan.

After her nursing career she worked at Beam Stream in Montpelier for 14 years.

She is survived by her children Rhonda (Dan) Curry of Montpelier and Roger Nichols of Bryan; six grandchildren Cory (Nettie) Nichols, Cherie Whitman (Fiancé Sunto) , Bobie Nichols Kepler (Trevor), Sean Nichols, Will (Andrea) Curry, and Wesley (David Travis) Curry; thirteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Cleeta was preceded in death by her parents, husband Everett, two brothers Carl Wiyrick and Duane Mowry and sisters Marie Hill and Nettie Ellen Smethurst and an infant Mabel Wiyrick. Visitation for Cleeta was held on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Monday at 11am at First United Methodist Church in Montpelier with Pastor Jennifer French to officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be given to the First United Methodist Church or Hillside Country Living Activity Fund. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.