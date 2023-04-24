Village Of Swanton To Flush Fire Hydrants Beginning In May

SWANTON, OH – The Swanton Village Water Division will be flushing fire hydrants from May 15, 2023 – June 5, 2023 throughout the village and outlying areas.

Residents may notice lower water pressure than normal if hydrants are flushed in their immediate area.

Residents may also notice discolored water coming from their faucets for a short period of time.

Residents should flush their faucets for a few minutes until the water clears up. If you have any questions, please contact the water treatment plant at 419-826-5831.