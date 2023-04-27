Edgerton Begins Water Tower Rehabilitation Project

The Village of Edgerton water department today announces the start of the Water Tower Rehabilitation project.

Work is necessary to maintain and rehabilitate the towers, which are located on Railroad Street and East Indiana Street.

This process includes sandblasting and painting steel components inside and outside the tower. Workers will start inside the tower and will begin on the exterior of the tower once the weather permits.

Painting towers is an important component to the water system asset management plan. Depending on the type of coatings used, weather conditions, and age of a tower, towers need to be painted every ten to fifteen years.

The project will be performed by D & M Painting of Pennsylvania. Painting on the Industrial Tower located on Railroad Street begins Monday, May 1, 2023 and will continue through May, weather permitting.

In order to complete this work, it will be necessary for several hydrants throughout the village to be opened to serve as pressure relief valves.

Water anywhere from a small trickle to a full stream will be coming out of the hydrants. This is done to prevent the water system from building up too much pressure.

Too much pressure can cause water main breaks. This is not an act of the village wasting water, but of one to protect the drinking water system.

Throughout the painting, there will be no scheduled residential or commercial water outages. Work only impacts the towers.

Following this work on the Industrial Tower, painting crews will paint and rehabilitate the water tower located downtown on East Indiana Street.

Each tower is expected to take 4-6 weeks to complete the full rehabilitation.