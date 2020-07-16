Edgerton Chamber Of Commerce Decides To Cancel Homecoming Parade & Tractor Pulls

After talking to the County Health Department this week regarding recent COVID-19 restrictions, the unfortunate decision has been made to cancel this year’s Edgerton Homecoming Festival Parade and Edgerton Truck & Tractor Pulls.
We originally decided to move forward with these events hoping that the situation would have calmed down enough by this time to have a fun & worry-free experience, but unfortunately that’s not how it’s worked out.
While we’re certainly disappointed, the safety and well-being of everyone involved is our top priority. Huge thanks to Tiffany Gutierrez for her efforts in getting these events organized, and to the State Route 49 Truck & Tractor Pullers for remaining flexible as we decided which course of action to take. Can’t wait for 2021!
–PRESS RELEASE
