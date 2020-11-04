Edgerton High School Announces 2020 Fall Homecoming Court

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today).

In September, the 2020 Fall Homecoming Court was announced at Edgerton but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the crowning ceremony has been unable to take place to this point.

The freshman attendant is Miss Kaytlann Timbrook, daughter of Heather and Dan Timbrook. She has two siblings, Josh (28) and Nathan (17). She is involved in Spanish Club, FEA,, volleyball, basketball, track, and is Secretary of the Freshman Class. After high school, she plans on attending Louisiana State University and studying to become a speech therapist. In her spare time, Kayt enjoys traveling, playing sports, and playing with her cats. Her favorite teacher is Mr. Gilliliand and her favorite class is Biology.

Her escort is Mr. Carter Herman, son of Amanda Herman and Josh Crampton. He has one brother, Mason (4). Carter participates in Football, Track, Spanish Club, and is the Freshman Class President. He plans on attending Eastern Carolina University and majoring in architecture. In his spare time, Carter enjoys riding four-wheelers and running. His favorite teacher is Mr. Gilliliand and his favorite class is Physical Science.

The sophomore attendant is Miss Addison Cape, daughter of Julie and Randy Cape. She has two siblings, Braydon (20) and Jaron (18). She is involved in Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Spanish club, FFA, and is Secretary of the Sophomore Class. After high school, she plans on studying cosmetology at an undecided college. In her spare time, Addie enjoys spending time with her family, getting her nails done, playing sports, babysitting, and shopping. Her favorite teacher is Ms. Schaffner and her favorite class is Plant and Animal Science.

Her escort is Mr. Quentin Blue. Quentin is the son of Dawn and Jason Blue. He has four siblings: Kiersten (23), Derek (21), Kendra (19), and Craig (17). Quentin participates in Basketball, Football, Baseball, and Spanish Club. His current post-high school plans are undecided. In his free time, he enjoys playing cards with his family and friends, playing and watching sports, going to his grandparents’ house with cousins, and hanging with the boys. His favorite teacher is Mr. Krill and his favorite class is Spanish.

The junior attendant is Miss Karissa Merillat. Karissa is the daughter of Jawn and Keith Merillat. She has two siblings: Kale (17) and Chloe (16). Karissa participates in FEA, FCA, Spanish Club, Volleyball, Winter Cheerleading, School Musical, and is the Student Council Secretary. Her future plans are currently undecided. In her free time, Karissa enjoys painting, playing volleyball, volunteering at church, and hanging out with her family. Her favorite teacher is Ms. Schaffner and her favorite class is Accounting.

Karissa’s escort is Mr. Cole Meyer. Cole is the son of Kim and JJ Meyer. He has two siblings, Andy (13) and Heidi (13). Cole is a member of Cross Country, Basketball, Baseball, FCA, Student Council, Spanish Club, is the Junior Class Treasurer, a DARE role model, and participates at Catholic Heart Work Camp. Cole’s future plans are attending an unknown university and majoring in mechanical engineering. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with family, running with the boys, playing video games, and practicing/playing sports. His favorite teacher is Mr. Ripke and his favorite class is A.P. Chemistry.

The first Queen Candidate is Miss Crimson Feeley daughter of Stephanie and Paul Feeley. She has one brother, Anthony (11). Crimson is involved in NHS, FEA, used to be in Volleyball and Band, and was on the prom committee last year. Her future plans include attending an undecided college for advertising/graphic design. In her free time, Crimson enjoys drawing, painting, thrifting, and dyeing her hair. Her favorite teacher is Mrs. Bostater and her favorite class is Ceramics.

Her escort is Mr. Adam Vermillion. Adam is the son of Debbie and Dan Vermillion. He has two sisters: Anna and Alexis (15). Adam has been involved in Track, Quiz Bowl, Speech and Debate, and is the Senior Class President. After high school, he plans on attending college as a political science major before law school. In his free time, he enjoys reading, playing the piano, riding his bike, and watching Netflix. His favorite teacher is Mr. Bales and his favorite class is A.P. Literature and Composition.

The next Queen Candidate is Miss Abbigail Herman. She is the daughter of Ellen and Chris Herman. Her siblings are Schaun (38), Tiffany (36), Adam (33), and Ashley (31). Abbigail is involved in Football Cheerleading, Basketball, School Musical, Spanish Club, and 4-H. She is president of the National Honor Society and FEA, is an FFA Chaplin, a member of the Leader in Me Core Group, and the Senior Class Vice President. She plans on attending an undecided college with an undecided major. In her time away from school she enjoys listening to music, shopping, taking naps with her dog Rem, and watching The Office. Her favorite high school teacher is Mr. Bales and her favorite class is CCP Biology.

Her senior escort is Mr. Craig Blue, son of Dawn and Jason Blue. His siblings are Kiersten (23), Derek (21), Kendra (19), and Quentin (15). He has been involved in Football, Basketball, Track, Spanish Club, FEA, and is the Vice President of the National Honor Society. His future plans are currently undecided. When he is away from school, he enjoys playing sports, spending time with family, and making subs at your local subway (Eat Fresh!). His favorite teacher is Ms. Schaffner and his favorite classes are guitar and ukulele.

The third Queen Candidate is Miss Rylei Moreno. She is the daughter of Rachel and Shawn Moreno. Rylei has one sibling, Hannah (23). She is the Senior Class Secretary, holds an officer position in both National Honor Society and FEA, and participates in Softball, Volleyball, Basketball, and Spanish Club. Her future plans include attending an unknown college and majoring in Biology in hopes of becoming a surgical physician’s assistant. During her free time, Rylei enjoys reading her Bible, spending time with her little cousins, and going to Grandma Herman’s on Saturday nights. Rylei’s favorite teacher is Ms. Rendleman, while her favorite class is CCP Biology.

Her senior escort is Mr. Cameron Hicks. Cameron is the son of Camie and Rob Hicks. He has two brothers, Dustin (34) and Braden (23). He is involved in Basketball, National Honor Society, Spanish Club, and FFA. His plans after graduation are currently undecided. When he has free time, Cameron enjoys playing games with friends, going out to his uncle’s shop, and hanging with his friends after all the sporting events. His favorite teacher is Mr. Gilliland and his favorite class is physical education.

The final Queen Candidate is Miss Aislinn Trejo. Aislinn’s parents are Maura and Jose Trejo. She has one sister, Fernanda (10). She has been involved in the National Honor Society, FEA, Volleyball, Quiz Bowl, Debate Team, Spanish Club, HOBY, school musical, and is the Senior Class Treasurer. Her plans after high school are to attend an undecided college with a major in biochemistry with a premed path focus. In her free time, Aislinn enjoys watching Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy, and Marvel movies, scrolling through TikTok, chilling with her dog, listening to Harry Styles, and shopping. Her favorite teachers are Ms. Schaffner and Ms. Rendleman and her favorite class is A.P. Literature and Composition.

Her senior escort is Mr. Jordan Warner. Jordan is the son of Marcy Warner and David Warner and step-son of Shannon Warner. He has been involved in Football, Wrestling, Baseball, National Honor Society, and School Musical. His future plans include attending Ohio Northern and majoring in Education. In his free time, Jordan enjoys fishing and swimming. His favorite teacher is Mrs. Bales and his favorite class is British Literature.

Last year’s king and queen were Miss Casey Leppelmeier and Mr. Eric Gruver. Casey is currently attending Purdue University Fort Wayne and studying Business. Eric is attending The Ohio State University and studying pharmaceutical sciences on the pre-med track.