Pioneer Lions Club Honors Members For Years Of Service

YEARS OF SERVICE … Lions Phil Hallock (L) and Chuck Wistinghausen (R) received the Melvin Jones award – in honor of the founder of Lions Intl in 1917.

YEARS OF SERVICE … Lion Amie Dick (L) received her 10 year membership pin and Lion Joan Trausch (R) her 30 year pin.

MISSION DONATION … Pioneer Area Lions are shown with 1007 pairs of collected eyeglasses which will be taken to VOSH in Pandora Ohio for prescription sorting. They will then be taken on mission trips to other countries and distributed.Front Row: Chuck Wistinghausen, Amie Dick, Joan Trausch, Phyllis Wistinghausen, Richard Barnhart. Back Row: Jim Delcamp, Jim Gilcher, Pat Delcamp, Barry Brown, Diane Veres.