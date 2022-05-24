Edgerton High School Seniors Participate In Community Service Day

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 24, 2022

News Article Views: 15

GIVING BACK TO COMMUNITY … Edgerton High School seniors did their part to promote patriotism in town for the annual Memorial Day Parade and festivities as part of the annual Community Service Day. Pictured above painting a fire hydrant are Chloe Merillat, Mackenzie Eitniear and Karissa Merillat. Below, seniors Holly Stark and Grace Schroeder paint a picnic table as part of the community service day. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,460+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Edgerton High School Seniors Participate In Community Service Day"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*