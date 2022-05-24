Edgerton High School Seniors Participate In Community Service Day

GIVING BACK TO COMMUNITY … Edgerton High School seniors did their part to promote patriotism in town for the annual Memorial Day Parade and festivities as part of the annual Community Service Day. Pictured above painting a fire hydrant are Chloe Merillat, Mackenzie Eitniear and Karissa Merillat. Below, seniors Holly Stark and Grace Schroeder paint a picnic table as part of the community service day. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)