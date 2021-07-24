Edgerton Homecoming 2021 Postponed Due To Weather

By: Jacob Kessler

The Edgerton Homecoming 2021 was postponed due to the rain that had fallen last Friday morning and afternoon as well as forecasts that call for more rain and storms Friday night followed by a chance for more on Saturday.

The Edgerton Chamber of Commerce stated that they are looking at August 6th through the 8th as potential replacement dates and will try to make sure they schedule the event with respect to other events in the area that had already been planned.

The Edgerton Chamber and Hicksville Bank 5K Run/Walk & Kids Fun Run did take place on Friday night.

