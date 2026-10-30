Edgerton Local Schools To Host Veterans Day Program Nov. 6

EDGERTON — Edgerton Local Schools will host a Veterans Day program Friday, Nov. 6, at 9 a.m. in the Edgerton High School gymnasium, 111 E. River St. The public is invited to attend.

The program will include a Presentation of Colors by the John D. Smith American Legion Post 10 Color Guard. Music will be provided by elementary students, the combined Grades 7-12 choirs, the Jr. High/High School bands and EHS senior Logan Samper.

Navy veteran Mike Adams of Defiance, Ohio, will be the honored guest speaker. Special floor seating will be provided for honored veterans, and seating will be reserved for media.

Golf cart ride assistance and reserved parking will be available in front of the Elementary-Jr. High/High School building. For more information, call the school office at 419-298-2112.

— Information Provided

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