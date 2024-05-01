Nicholas Haver (2007 – 2024)

(Sophomore At Tinora High School)

Nicholas Mason Haver, age 16 of Defiance, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2024 in Defiance, Ohio.

He was born on October 2, 2007 to Thomas and Melissa (Hill) Haver in Maumee, Ohio. Nick was a sophomore at Tinora High School, where he played football and was a member of FFA.

He loved to work on cars, especially his own. He enjoyed fishing, racing and bike riding. Nick will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.

Nick is survived by his loving parents, Thomas and Melissa Haver, sister Madison Haver, and brother Austin Haver. He also leaves behind his grandparents, Thomas and Connie Haver and Lois Hill, his aunts, Gayle (Matt) Van Atta and Susan (Elmer) Friedricksen, and cousins, Elmer Friedricksen III, Bernie Friedricksen and Alden Friedricksen, all of Defiance, OH.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Hill, and cousin, Garrett Emahiser.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2024 from 2:00 – 8:00 pm at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at the funeral home with Rev. H. G. Strickland officiating. Nick will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Ronald McDonald House.

