Edgerton Man Seriously Injured In Single Vehicle Crash

Defiance – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on May 30, 2021, at approximately 2:40 P.M. The crash occurred on Buckskin Road near the intersection of Rosedale Road in Mark Township, Defiance County.

Allan L. Schliesser, age 55, of Edgerton, Ohio, was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 westbound on Buckskin Road when he drove off the right side of the roadway. Mr. Schliesser proceeded to drive through a soybean field and then struck a cement culvert as he attempted to enter Rosedale Road.

Mr. Schliesser was flown by helicopter to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Mr. Schliesser was reportedly not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash, and alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

The Patrol was assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Hicksville Fire and EMS, and Mercy Health Life Flight. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts and to never drive impaired or distracted.