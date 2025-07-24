EDGERTON PLANNING COMMISSION: Commission Approves Variance & Key Rezoning Items

(PHOTO BY BRIANNA BALOGH / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

VARIANCE UPDATE … Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles (right) displays a map of the parcel for which a garage variance is requested, as Mayor Bob Day (left) observes.

By: Brianna Balogh

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Edgerton Planning Commission convened on July 23 at 5:30 p.m., holding a brief but productive meeting that saw the approval of...