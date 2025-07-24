Kenneth Rice (1932 – 2025)

(Delta Resident)

Kenneth Richard Rice, age 92, of Delta, Ohio, died Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

Kenny was born August 18, 1932, in Cumberland, Maryland, to Alfred and Mabel E. (Jenkins) Rice, the youngest of 6 children. On September 6, 1974, he married Anne Marie Babcock-Fowler.

Kenny worked as a station manager at the Fallen Timbers, Ohio Turnpike Plaza for many years. He was an active member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Swanton.

Kenny enjoyed being outdoors mowing his yard and trimming his shrubs. He and Anne also looked forward to traveling to Walt Disney World.

Kenny is survived by his wife of 51 years, Anne; daughter, Cynthia (Jim) Twigg; grandchildren, Jimmy (Julie) Twigg and Greg (Meghan) Twigg; great-grandchild, Kaylin Twigg (Micah) and Blaine Twigg; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dean (Brenda) Babcock, Neal Babcock and Valerie (Rob) Scheffert; nephews, Brad (Hayley) Babcock, Ryan (Emily) Babclark, Tristan Babcock (Leslie) and Travis Babcock; nieces, Calyn Babcock (Leon) and Lydia Babcock (Evan); great-nieces, Delilah, Lorelei and Scarlett and our 23 feline furbabies – “Our Kids.”

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; stepdaughter, Jacqueline Renee Fowler; brother-in-law, Eric Babcock and brother-in-law, Brett Babcock and his 5 siblings.

Memorial contributions may be made to Paws & Whiskers Cat Shelter, 32 Hillwyck Dr, Toledo, OH 43615, or the Henry County Humane Society, 1136 Independence Dr., Napoleon, OH 43545.

A service for Kenny will be held Sunday, August 17th, during the regular church service at 10:15 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Swanton, with a luncheon immediately following.

Arrangement entrusted to Weigel Funeral Home ~ 419.826.2631.