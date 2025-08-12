Williams County Port Authority Seeks Resident Input On Future Senior Living Opportunities

PRESS RELEASE – The Williams County Port Authority has announced it is gathering input from residents interested in senior housing options in the county.

As plans move forward for the construction of a new senior living complex, officials are encouraging residents to take a few minutes to complete the Senior Housing Opportunities Survey.

The purpose of the survey is twofold: to help shape housing solutions that meet real needs and to create a contact list for those who wish to receive updates when opportunities become available.

Responses will be used to better understand demand, guide future planning, and ensure residents are notified as soon as possible.

The short survey can be found on the homepage of the Williams County Port Authority website and on the organization’s Facebook page.

“Community feedback is essential,” the Port Authority shared. “We want to make sure our housing developments reflect what our seniors actually need and want—not just what we think they might need.”

Residents are encouraged to share the survey link with friends, family, and neighbors—especially those who may not be online regularly—to ensure as many voices as possible are heard.

For more information or to access the questionnaire, visit www.williamscountyportauthority.org or follow the Williams County Port Authority on Facebook.