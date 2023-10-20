EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Carl Yager &Troy Nihart Honored By Council

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Edgerton Village Council met on October 18, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. Present were Councilors Pam Wampler, Leslie VanAusdale, Jason Gruver, Chuck Wallace, Sharon Blinzler and Lance Bowsher.

Also present were Mayor Robert Day, Fiscal Officer Denise Knecht, and Administrative Assistant Amanda Knecht.

Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles gave her report over the phone from Columbus, where she was hard at work with issues relating to the housing crisis.

After the minutes from the October 4, 2023 session were approved, Mayor Day proudly awarded Troy Nihart with October Employee of the Month and Carl Yager with the 2023 Advancement of the Arts in Edgerton award for their hard work and commitment to the village.

The mayor then promoted the January 6, 2024 basketball game between Edgerton and Eastside before Fitzcharles shared that the concrete for the fencing around the Brownfield Remediation Project should be poured soon, with activity expected to go on into 2025.

The administrator then shared that Edgerton has received grants for 90% of the estimated $22,611 engineering cost for the ODOT paving project.

It was shared that the Gearhart Street project will be officially closed out soon, and checks are being appropriated for received grants.

Fitzcharles then shared that leaf pick up has started, and cleanup around the scoreboards will begin soon.

The bills were approved as presented after Fiscal Officer Denise Knecht shared the credit card policy and purchase list, and that grant funding is being put back to make up for an advance made.

A motion was then made approving funding a contract for assistant grant management services.

An ordinance was then discussed and given its first reading amending codes related to the Auxiliary / Reserve Police Unit, and council was given materials to look over before the ordinances second reading at their next regular session scheduled for November 1, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.

The Edgerton Village Tree Commission is hard at work preparing for fall and Trick-or-Treat and Trunk-or-Treat is 5-7 p.m. on October 31st with lots to do around the village.

The Edgerton Village Council then voted to enter into executive session at 5:58 p.m.

Anna can be reached at anna@thevillagereporter.com