WILLIAMS COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Board Welcomes In Three New Directors

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Williams County Agricultural Society met on October 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. with seven directors and two auxiliary members present.

The board was first addressed by Danyel Wortkoetter, who brought up the idea of constructing a plaque to honor Crista Wortkeotter for being crowned both Williams County and Ohio State Fair Queen.

The board voted to add the idea onto the agenda under new business for the evening.

First approved were the minutes from the September meeting before members shared that final quotes are being looked into for hog pens, the necessity for the fair’s Trunk-or-Treat to not interfere with the sponsored Montpelier Chamber of Commerce’s Halloween events, and some unnecessary equipment was moved to be sold at auction.

A motion died to change voting procedures before the board entered executive session.

Upon their return to regular session, they voted to hold their fundraising banquet on February 10, the Spring Flea Market from February 23-25, the maple syrup event to March 10-12, and to pay for the rooms needed for OFMA Convention attendance before it was shared that nominations for the 2023 Outstanding Fair Supporter are due November 1.

It was then decided that a beer tent will be looked into for the last two days of next season’s fair.

Director’s pay was then voted to be waived again for 2024, and membership fees were established at $1, with tickets approved for purchase.

It was then decided that there will be a December Flea Market on the 2nd and 3rd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. before Pam Goll was confirmed as President, Tom Fry as Vice President, and Katie Wienebernner as clerk.

Members Dave Page, Scott Carroll, and Tim Belding were sworn in as new directors, and Katie Wienebernner and Chad Carroll were voted in as new members.

Scott Carroll was elected as alternate delegate before the board reviewed the idea of honoring Crista Wortkeotter for being crowned both Williams County and Ohio State Fair Queen, deciding to investigate further options before deciding on how to best honor her for her representation of Williams County.

The known details of a donation of 1% of the estate of a previous Agricultural Department employee at MSU were discussed, with President Goll sharing that she is hard at work with Wells Fargo to get the details of this gracious donation figured out.

Fair system uploads were discussed, with further discussion put on the next session’s agenda before the meeting was adjourned at 8:42 p.m.

Anna can be reached at anna@thevillagereporter.com