Edgerton Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Accident On US Route 6

Edgerton, Ohio – On January 13, 2022, at 8:22 A.M., troopers from the Defiance Post responded to the scene of a two-vehicle head-on collision on US Route 6 near County Road 6, just east of the village of Edgerton, Ohio.

John Wayne Kinney, age 79, of West Liberty, Ohio, was traveling westbound on US 6 in a white 2021 Chevrolet 3500 HD pick-up truck. Mr. Kinney’s vehicle traveled left of center, striking a white 2016 Buick Regal driven by Shelley R. Armstrong, age 60, of Edgerton.

After impact, Mr. Kinney’s vehicle traveled off of the left side of the road, striking a utility junction box. Mr. Kinney was transported to Bryan Hospital for serious injuries after being extricated by mechanical means. He would later be flown to the Toledo Hospital. Mrs. Armstrong had to be extricated by mechanical means and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

US 6 was restricted to one lane for approximately 90 minutes.

Assisting troopers on scene was Edgerton Police Department, Edgerton Fire and Rescue, Hutch’s Towing and Recovery and the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always where their seat belts, and never drive distracted or impaired.

PRESS RELEASE ISSUED BY THE OHIO HIGHWAY PATROL