North Central Schools Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat

By: Jacob Kessler

North Central Local Schools were evacuated on Monday, January 10th due to a bomb threat being made against the school. Students were evacuated to the Pioneer United Methodist Church while parents were notified of the incident and given instructions on how to pick up their children.

The evacuation was started around 11:45 a.m. with students being taken to the church. Students who ride the bus were taken home around 12:45 p.m.

Multiple agencies were called in to help with the evacuation and investigation including the Pioneer Police Department and Resource Officer, Edon Police Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Pioneer Fire Department, and the Toledo Police Ordinance K9’s.

All students and staff members were evacuated safely with all students being reunited with their families.

All events scheduled to take place that night moved ahead and were performed as normal. Police are asking for information that may help them determine who made the treat.

In a press release, Pioneer Police Chief Timothy Livengood stated, “An ongoing investigation involving multiple agencies continues and those involved will be prosecuted fully. We clearly take these situations very seriously. School video will be reviewed extensively to locate those involved.”

“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact our agency. We thank everyone that assisted us with the incident in any capacity.”

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com