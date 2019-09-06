Edna Schlegel (1934-2019)

Edna L. Schlegel, age 85, of Wolcottville, Indiana and formerly of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in her home.

She was born in Richlands, North Carolina on September 1, 1934, to the late Joseph and Moxie (Sanford) Taylor. On May 1, 1980, she married John Schlegel, and he survives.

Edna worked for approximately 10 years at I.T.T. Higbie, as a Secretary. For the remainder of her life, she was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, playing cards, and needlepoint. But most of all her favorite pastime was her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are husband, John; children, Carl Stutesman, Jeanette Semelka, Greg Stutesman, and Teresa (Michael) Sullivan; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jean Eubanks. She was preceded in death by her parents, seven brothers, and three sisters.

Visitation for Edna will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Ohio 43567, with Fr. Stan Tabor as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery.

The family requests memorial donations be directed to St. Caspar Catholic Church. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored with Edna’s care and arrangements.

