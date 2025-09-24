Edon Area Foundation Awards $26,000 In Grant Money

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SUPPORTING COMMUNITY … The Edon Area Foundation recently awarded seven grants totaling $26,000 to several local nonprofit organizations in its community. They are as follows: The Edon American Legion-$1,500 for veterans’ banners to be displayed around the town; The Florence Township Firefighters’ Association-$4,400 to purchase new equipment, in particular a fire attack hose and accompanying nozzles; Edon Area Ministerial Association-$5,000 to its food pantry that has been serving 40-45 families monthly; LifeWise Edon Northwest-$5,000 to help expand its Christian teaching program to additional grade levels; Edon Northwest Schools Music Department-$3,000 to help fund an educational trip and performance in Nashville, Tennessee; Edon Northwest Schools Library/Media Center-$5,000 to buy a book vending machine; Edon Chamber of Commerce-$2,100 to acquire 30 “Welcome to Edon”, “Happy Holidays”, etc., banners to also be hung around town. Pictured in the front row, left to right, during the check presentation are Edon Area Foundation Co-Chair Jo Ann Luce, LifeWise Edon Northwest representative Krystal Hake, and Edon Area Foundation Co-Chair Susan Allomong. In the second row, left to right, are Edon American Legion representative Gary Best, Florence Township Firefighters’ Association representative Allyn Luce, Edon Area Ministerial Association representative Jeff Bowling, Edon Northwest Schools Music Department representative Cathy Fastaci, Edon Northwest Schools Library/Media Center representative Shanea Herman, and Edon Chamber of Commerce representative Chandra Lyman.