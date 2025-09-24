Hilltop 4th Graders Get Lesson About Water Conservation

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

WATER LESSONS … Anne Marie Michaels from Williams County Soil and Water visited Hilltop 4th graders last week discussing water conservation with them. She had a model showing the students how water moves from one place to another, moving other materials along a journey with the water. She also discussed watersheds and how our water ends up in Lake Erie. She also had an activity the students could take part in to understand the movement of water. Fourth graders would like to thank Anne Marie Michaels and the Williams County Soil and Water for an enjoyable way to learn about water conservation.