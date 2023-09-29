Edon Area Foundation Awards Grant Money To Local Organizations

The Edon Area Foundation recently awarded four grants to local community organizations.

Those organizations receiving grant money included: The Village of Edon received $6,000 to help pay for the all-inclusive portion of the Walz Park Playground; The Friends of the Edon Library were given $5,000 to assist in updating their current facility; Edon Summer Ball League got $1,000 for program enhancements; Edon Area Ministerial Association accepted $377.50 for programming support.

Pictured left to right during the check presentation are Lee Lawrence, Village of Edon Park Committee Chairman; Jo Ann Luce, Edon Area Foundation Representative; Cindy Jewell, Edon Public Library Branch Manager; Trista Wehrle, Edon Summer Ball League Treasurer; Jim Gallehue, Edon Area Foundation Representative; and Jeff Bowling, Edon Area Ministerial Association Manager of the Edon Food Pantry.