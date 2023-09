FCHC presents the Run to Read 5K on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 9am at Homecoming Park/Indian Hills Trails in Wauseon. The proceeds will benefit the United Way of Fulton County Imagination Library Program. Currently, 56% of Fulton County kids between birth and age 5 are enrolled in the program.

The $25 entry fee includes run/walk participation, t-shirt, and an event medal. Registration is available online at www.runsignup.com