EDON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Key Financial & Athletic Initiatives Approved

PHOTO BY INDIA KENNER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

REGULAR MEETING … The Edon Board of Education holds its regular meeting on October 13, 2025, in the school library, with all members present alongside Superintendent Anthony Stevens.

By: India Kenner

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

india@thevillagereporter.com

The Edon Board of Education convened for its regular meeting on Monday, October 13, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. All board members were pre...