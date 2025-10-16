Defiance County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments

PRESS RELEASE – Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney, Morris J. Murray, has released the following information regarding recent indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on October 14, 2025:

-EIGHMEY S. LIKE, age 46, 919 Perry St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on May 19, 2025, at her residence on Perry St., in Defiance, Like was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-MARIE A. HOETZL, age 48, 12057 State Route 66, Oakwood, was indicted for One Count of Theft, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on July 7, 2025, Hoetzl stole a credit card belonging to another, from a business on N. Clinton St., in Defiance.

-MICHAEL D. PEREZ, age 60, 1213 Ayersville Ave., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Domestic Violence, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that on October 4, 2025, at his residence on Ayersville Ave., in Defiance, Perez caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he has two prior Domestic Violence convictions, which elevates the level of this offense to a Felony of the Third Degree.

-DANIEL L. MOHR, age 51, 1609 Woodhurst Dr., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Domestic Violence, a Felony of the Third Degree, and Ten Counts of Violating a Protection Order, each a Misdemeanor of the First Degree.

Authorities allege that on October 3, 2025, at his residence on Woodhurst Dr., in Defiance, Mohr caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he has two prior domestic violence convictions. Following the incident, a protection order was put in place prohibiting Mohr from contacting the victim.

However, authorities allege that from October 4, 2025, through October 13, 2025, Mohr, while incarcerated at CCNO, violated the terms of the protection order, by having or attempting contact with the protected party named in the order.

-MATTHEW L. JUSTICE, age 39, 311 E. Smith St., Hicksville, was indicted for One Count of Violating a Protection Order, a Felony of the Fifth Degree.

Authorities allege that on October 6, 2025, Justice violated the terms of an active protection order against him, by having or attempting contact with the protected party named in the order. Justice also has a prior conviction of Violation of a Protection Order, which elevates the level of this offense to a felony.

-SOLOMON F. MARINO, age 32, 840 ½ Perry St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Felonious Assault, a Felony of the Second Degree. Authorities allege that on August 15, 2025, at a residence on Mustang Dr., in Defiance, Marino caused serious physical harm to another.

-JOEY A. MOORE, age 45, 748 Broadway St., Lima, was indicted for One Count of Possession of Cocaine, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on August 15, 2025, during a traffic stop on Deatrick St., in Defiance, Moore was found to be in possession of Cocaine.

-DUANE A. LARKIN, age 51, 1394 Jackson Ave., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on September 30, 2025, during a traffic stop on State Route 15, in Ney, Larkin was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-JAMIE BOYD, age 47, 2195 S. Sand Lake Rd., Hillsdale, Michigan, was indicted for Four Counts of Non-Support of Dependents, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that Boyd failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for her child, under the age of eighteen, from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2025. Boyd also has a prior conviction of Criminal Non-Support.

Arraignments are scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 9 a.m.