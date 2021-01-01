Four County Career Center To Host Virtual Open House

Four County Career Center will be hosting its Virtual Open House on Monday, January 11, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. on its website at www.fourcounty.net.

The event is designed to introduce high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors, middle school students, and parents to a variety of career-technical training options available at Four County Career Center.

Meet Career Center staff through their Zoom link and take a video tour and see demonstrations of what exciting activities happen in each career-technical program available to high school juniors and seniors from associate high schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties.

Learn how Career Center students stay a step ahead of the competition as they complete their junior and senior years in high school. On-line enrollment is now available on the Career Center website for the 2021-2022 school year.

Four County Career Center is in its 52nd year offering quality education to both high school students and adults in northwest Ohio. Tim Meister is Superintendent, Rick Bachman is Director of Career and Technical Education, and Doug Beck is Director of Adult Workforce Education.

For more information about the January 11th Virtual Open House or other school activities, contact the Career Center at 419-267-3331 or visit the website at www.fourcounty.net.