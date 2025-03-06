Pettisville FFA Celebrates National FFA Week

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

PIG GAME … Gracie Paxson, Kobe Hoylman, Macy Hoylman, Madelyn Westrick, and Mr. Wagner, HS/JH principal pose after competing in a relay race in blow up costumes.

KISS A LAMB … Pettisville High School teachers Mr. Rufenacht (left) and Mr. Meyer (right) kiss a lamb after tying first in the high school and junior high division. Students raised money for the Noah House.

By: Olivia Beck

FFA REPORTER

From February 18-February 21, Pettisville FFA celebrated National FFA Week. During the week, Pettisville FFA held various activities for members, students, and community.