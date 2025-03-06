Pettisville FFA Celebrates National FFA Week

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
PIG GAME … Gracie Paxson, Kobe Hoylman, Macy Hoylman, Madelyn Westrick, and Mr. Wagner, HS/JH principal pose after competing in a relay race in blow up costumes.
KISS A LAMB … Pettisville High School teachers Mr. Rufenacht (left) and Mr. Meyer (right) kiss a lamb after tying first in the high school and junior high division. Students raised money for the Noah House.
By: Olivia Beck
FFA REPORTER
From February 18-February 21, Pettisville FFA celebrated National FFA Week. During the week, Pettisville FFA held various activities for members, students, and community.
Members woke up bright and early on Wednesday and held the annual pancake and sausage breakfast. The event was planned by FFA members.
They served a free breakfast for all students, staff, alumni members, community members, and FFA parents.
Pettisville FFA held the annual tradition of baby animal day on Friday. The Livestock Science & Selection class was in charge of the day.
Students from Pre-K to 4th grade were able to learn about animals, caring for animals, and animal products. On Friday, there were chicks, pigs, rabbits, sheep, goats, fish, and a calf.
Additionally, Pettisville FFA held a “Kiss a Lamb” fundraiser. During the week, elementary and high school students donated money towards one of three staff members.
At the end of the week, the staff member with the money had to kiss a lamb. Pettisville FFA raised over $500 for the Noah House, a local non-profit organization.