Maple Syrup Festival Coming To Williams County Fairgrounds

PRESS RELEASE – The Maple Syrup Festival will be held Saturday, March 22. The fun begins at the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier, Ohio.

Bring your family and friends to see a working sugar shack in operation, enjoy pancakes with pure maple syrup, and educational and fun activities.

Events start at 8:00 a.m. and continue until noon. Pancakes and sausage prepared by the Williams County Fair Foundation and Williams County Pork Producers topped with pure maple syrup provided by the Northwest Ohio Maple Syrup Producers will be served in the Gillette Building. Breakfast will be served starting at 7:30 a.m.

There will be 2 serving lines to better serve those attending at both the east and west entrances. Handicap parking will be available on the west and north side of the Gillette Building.