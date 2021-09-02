Edon Class Of 1970 Celebrates 51st Reunion

On August 14, 2021, the Edon High School Class of 1970 celebrated their 51st reunion at the Montpelier Moose. Classmates from near & far enjoyed the evening with an opening prayer guided by Eric Burkhardt, delectable food & fellowship followed.

Each classmate was greeted with an amazing booklet designed by Carol Darr Moore. John von Allmen presented a beautiful memorial video of our deceased classmates. We were amused when John von presented a flashback classic video from Doug Michael’s movie clips of our senior trip!

Class president Mick Luce concluded the evening with reflections from our graduation to the present.

Front floor row: Larry Kinzer, Dick Missler, Allen Fisher, Bill Brigle. Second seating row:Denise Rozell Muehlfeld, Anna Marie Stickney, Beth Hurd Brown, Marietta Miller Mowery, Linda Wehrle Crawford, Laura Rockey Gearhart, Riki Flynn Timbrook, Marilyn Smith Provines, Carol Curry Trombley, Sharon Prince Wilson, Jeri Ann Keller Williams.

Third standing row: Charlie Racette, Allen Faulhaber, Bill Rockey, MaryLou Thiel Held, John von Allmen, Ray Van DeVoorde, Larry Towers,Eric Burkhardt, Diane Bauer Heiney, Carol Anspaugh Brandt, Paula Asbury Freeze, Connie Ricketts Brigle, Mary Garber Green, Darrell Huard, Carol Darr Moore, Mick Luce, Doug Michael, Wayne Peck, Dave Nester, Bill Foster. Missing from photo: Honorary guest Kent Adams