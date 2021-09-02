Two Men Sentenced To Prison In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

Two men were sentenced for separate crimes on September 1, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.
- Stephen Hansen, 31, of Swanton, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Gross Sexual Imposition. He had sexual contact with a person who was less than thirteen years of age.
Mr. Hansen was sentenced to 24 months in prison and was found to be a Tier II sex offender, which requires address registration for 25 years, with in-person verification every 180 days with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.
- William Holcomb, 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Forgery. He forged a check.
Mr. Holcomb was sentenced to 10 months in prison, and he was ordered to pay restitution of $2,180 to the victims.
