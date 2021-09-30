Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Announces Results Of September Traffic Blitzes

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted Traffic Enforcement Blitzes that ran from September 10th thru September 24th and September 17th thru September 26th.

Deputies who worked these Blitzes made 41 traffic stops and issued 20 citations. The citations issued were for 16 speed violations, one Driving Under Suspension, one Red Light, one Adult Seat Belt, and one Fail to Yield at Stop Sign. Deputies also issued 25 warnings during this time.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from grants that the Sheriff‘s Office receives from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.