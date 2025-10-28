Edon & Edgerton Take Top Spots At Williams County Elementary Quiz Bowl

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

EDON – FIRST PLACE … Front (left to right): Trace Disbro, Dylan Owsley, Elliott Nash, Landon Thompson, Oliver Stark, Hannah Disbro. Missing are coaches Amanda Dickmann, Audra Cooney & Michelle Free.

EDGERTON – SECOND PLACE … Front (left to right): Ella Blakely, Ali Brown, Syler Goebel, Elijah Krill, Grayson Patton, Evan Beals. Missing is Coach Wendy Rice.

PRESS RELEASE – The Williams County Elementary Quiz Bowl was held on Tuesday evening at Bryan Elementary School for students in fifth and sixth grades.

The quiz bowl is a double-elimination tournament in which nine teams from Williams County schools competed.

Teams included students from Bryan, Edon Northwest, Edgerton, Millcreek-West Unity, Montpelier, North Central, Stryker, St. Mary, and St. Patrick.

Edon won the tournament in an extra round. After eight rounds, the final score was 10 to 5. Edgerton was runner-up, with Stryker placing third.

The event was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, Education Consultant, from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC).

Moderators for the event were Heidi Bell, Jenna Storrer, Dorothy Lambert, and Mike Altman, all education consultants from the NwOESC.

BRYAN – Jamie Morris – Coach, Nolan Brock, Maja Fortner, Keira Gomez-Cavill, Aarav Patel, Bradley Johnston, Colton Rogers.

EDGERTON – Wendy Rice – Coach, Evan Beals, Ali Brown, Elijah Krill, Ella Blakely, Syler Goebel, Grayson Patton.

EDON – Amanda Dickmann – Coach, Audra Cooney – Coach, Michelle Free, – Coach, Landon Thompson, Dylan Owsley, Trace Disbro, Elliott Nash, Hannah Disbro, Oliver Stark.

MILLCREEK – WEST UNITY – Dan Hurd – Coach, Logan Gerig, Aria Schaffner, Sawyer Nofziger, David Drewes, Evelyn Pike, Kaiden Gubbins.

MONTPELIER – Barb Turner – Coach, Maggie Rosendaul, Sam Owen, Alee Klender, Aidan Hannaford, Emily Kannel, Keaton Saneholtz.

NORTH CENTRAL – Abbie Apple – Coach, Emersyn Adams, Brooks Wyrick, Milan Herman, Isabell Birdsall, Leandra Miller, Allyson Wells.

STRYKER – Blake Burkholder – Coach, Riley Mitchell, Graisen Martin, Creed Blevins, Quinn Froelich, Landon Goebel, Jeter Kerr.

ST. MARY – Betsy Hug – Coach, Hope Ault, Briley Thiel, Tessa Gerschutz, Stella Siebenaler, Blake Schroeder.

ST. PATRICK – Jane Shaffer – Coach, Michelle Leitch – Coach, Alexander Kompanowski, Lydia Sprow, Riya Sharma, Carson Hendricks, Omar Guzman, Luke Stanley.