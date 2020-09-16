Edon High School Homecoming 2020: Bombers Turn “UP” The Spirit

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

COVID-19 keeps playing havoc on everyday plans and this year’s Homecoming plans were no exception. Homecoming took place on Friday, September 4, with the Edon Bombers vs. the Hilltop Cadets.

While class floats were decorated to represent a song there was no parade. However pregame activities still included fathers escorting the Queen and attendants across the field and Queen Sydney addressing the fans.

Each year each class chooses the attendants and the entire student body selects the Queen. The Queen and her court are as follows:

Sydney Bignell, Homecoming Queen 2020, is the daughter of Patty Eicher.

Paige Briner, Senior Attendant, is the daughter of Kory and Jessica Briner.

Kerrin Towers, Junior Attendant, is the daughter of Ryan and Emily Towers.

Jenna Dulle, Sophomore Attendant, is the daughter of Douglas and Kristine Dulle.

Jaycea Craven, Freshman Attendant, is the daughter of Jaret and Tasha Grove and Adam Craven.

Alea Brandt, Homecoming Queen 2019, is the daughter of Adam and Amy Brandt.

Flower Girl: Harper Mercer, is the daughter of Josh and Heather Mercer.

Crown Bearer: Kasen Hawkins, is the son of Jed and Ashley Hawkins.

Escorting the 2020 Homecoming Court, were:

Senior Tyler Farris, is the son of Eric Farris and Christin Wescootte.

Senior Dawson Kiess, is the son of Sean and Jennifer Kiess.

Senior Noah Robbins, is the son of Mindy Robbins.

Senior Jobe Carlson, is the son of the late Josh Carlson and TJ and Lindsey Ogden.

Senior Destin Hamrick, is the son of Gary and Morgan Hamrick.

PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF-VIEW ALL PHOTOS OF THE EDON HOMECOMING ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM.