NORTH CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION: Athletic Director Shares Update Regarding Grandstands

ATHLETICS … North Central Schools Athletic Director Michael Babin, reported to the board with good news of multiple high school students receiving All-County Teams selection for their individual sports. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)

By: Lindsay Phillips

North Central School Board of Education began their regular meeting on December 20 at 5:30 p.m., following the work session which took place at 4:30 p.m.

The meeting was called to order that was followed with the Pledge of Allegiance.