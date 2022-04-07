NATIONAL ANTHEM … The Edon Junior High Choir performed the National Anthem at the Toledo Walleye on Saturday, March 26th. They sang from the ice for a sold out crowd of over 7,700 fans. The students stayed for the game and cheered on the Toledo Walleye as they won in overtime 6-5 to the Allen Americans. The choir consists of thirty-five 7th and 8th grade students at Edon Schools and is directed by Cathy Frastaci. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Be the first to comment on "Edon Junior High Choir Performs At Toledo Walleye Game"