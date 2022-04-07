Edon Junior High Choir Performs At Toledo Walleye Game

Facebook

NATIONAL ANTHEM … The Edon Junior High Choir performed the National Anthem at the Toledo Walleye on Saturday, March 26th. They sang from the ice for a sold out crowd of over 7,700 fans. The students stayed for the game and cheered on the Toledo Walleye as they won in overtime 6-5 to the Allen Americans. The choir consists of thirty-five 7th and 8th grade students at Edon Schools and is directed by Cathy Frastaci. (PHOTO PROVIDED)