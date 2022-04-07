Four County Career Center Hosts Baby & Toddler Play Days

Facebook

Four County Career Center students in the Early Childhood Education program hosted Baby & Toddler Play Days.

Under the direction of instructor Susan Myers, students had the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with younger children to help prepare them for their careers in child care.

Shown above during Toddler Days is Early Childhood Education student Hailie Bingham (Fayette) playing with Mark Helberg (parents Chris and Lauren Helberg from Napoleon).

Shown below during Toddler Days is Early Childhood Education student Alexia Roth (Stryker) playing with Lawson Scarberry (parents Matthew and Kendra Scarberry from Liberty Center).