Edon Librarian Jodi Parsons Retires After 32 Years On The Job

RETIREMENT TIME … Pictured at the Edon Library greeting table are, left to right, Jodi Parsons and Carol Dean. Parsons retired on Wednesday, February 22, after working for 32 years at the library. She was often the greeter as library patrons came in. Dean will now be the one most often seen at the greeting table. (PHOTO BY DAN COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

Edon Librarian Jodi Parsons has been called an institution because she has worked at the library for such a long time.

"A lot of people have also told me that every time they come in, I'm there at the front desk, to greet them," Parsons said.