FCCC Hosts Luncheon In Honor Of Career & Technical Education Month

In honor of Career & Technical Education Month, Four County Career Center hosted a luncheon prepared by the Culinary Arts Management/Chef Training students and Chef Peter Herold.

Congressman Bob Latta; Timothy Schneider, NW Ohio Rep for J.D. Vance; Ohio Senator Robert McColley; Ohio Representative James Hoops; Ohio Representative Roy Klopfenstein; area Mayors and County Commissioners from the four county area spoke with students about their programs of study and the great things they were learning to prepare them for their careers.

Shown during the presentation of the Career & Technical Education Month Proclamation above are (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Wauseon student Isaiah Luce (Computer Design/3D Modeling); Village of Fayette Mayor David Borer; Evergreen student Rylee Goedde (Early Chilhdood Education).

(BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Fulton County Commissioner Jeff Rupp; Superintendent Jeffrey Slattery; Schneider; Latta; McColley; Hoops; and Klopfenstein.

Shown below during the presentation of the Career & Technical Education Month Proclamation are (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Hilltop student Tyzon Pelfrey (Carpentry); Village of West Unity Administrator, Joshua Fritsch; Hilltop student Quentin Runkel (Culinary Arts Management).

(BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Superintendent Jeffrey Slattery; Schneider; Latta; McColley; Hoops; and Klopfenstein.

(PHOTOS PROVIDED)