Edon Music Students Perform At OMEA’s Solo & Ensemble Contest

PRESS RELEASE – The Edon Music Department is proud to announce our results at the Ohio Music Education Association’s Solo and Ensemble Contest.

These students performed on February 1st at Defiance High School. Each performance is evaluated by an adjudicator and given comments and a rating from 1-5.

Receiving an Excellent Rating (II)

Edon Trumpet Trio, class C: Mikayla Miller, Kally Randall and Abbie Waters; Calaine Ximines, class C, Soprano; Hope Siebenaler, class A, Soprano; Riley Hay, class C, Alto; Bailey Harding, class C, Mezzo Soprano

Receiving a Superior Rating (I)

Anne Hug, class B, Mezzo Soprano; Kara Wiegand, class C, Soprano; Lila Oberlin, class C, Alto; Micah Kessler, class C, Tenor; Natalie Siebenaler class C, Soprano; Cayden Thiel, class B, Tenor; Skyler Whitney, class C, Tenor; Abby Juhasz, class C, Soprano; Peyton Robinett, class A Tenor; Mia Hawkins, class C, Soprano; Mikayla Miller, class C, Trumpet; Peyton Robinett, class C, Trumpet; Lloa Mountz, class A, Piccolo; Becca Waters, class C, Flute; Loralai Hawkins, class C, Flute; ; Lillian Stafford, class B, Tenor Sax; Kally Randall, class B, Euphonium.

Also receiving Superior Ratings were:

Edon Treble Ensemble, class C: Bailey Harding, Kara Wiegand, Lila Oberlin, Brianna Fitch, Shianne Trausch, Abbie Waters, Loralai Hawkins & Lloa Mountz.

The Edon Singers, class B: Hope Siebenaler, Abbie Waters, Mikayla Miller, Kally Randall, Anne Hug, Lloa Mountz, Peyton Robinett, Cayden Thiel, Brady Trent, Micah Kessler, Skyler Whitney and Eli Snyder.

Edon Ladies’ Ensemble, class B: Hope Siebenaler, Emma Trent, Becca Waters, Mikayla Miller, Kally Randall, Anne Hug, Abby Juhasz and Amanda Schwartz.

Edon Women’s Ensemble, class C: Mia Hawkins, Lillie Collins, Natalie Siebenaler, Riley Hay, Kyla Rummel, Lena Whitney, Lexie Hay & Calaine Ximines.

Edon Brass Trio, class C: Kally Randall, Peyton Robinett and Isaiah Green.

Edon Flute Quartet, class C: Lloa Mountz, Becca Waters, Loralai Hawkins and Rylee Randall.

Edon Sax Trio, class C: Lloa Mountz, Lillian Stafford & Zoe Favourite.