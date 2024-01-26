Edon Musicians Participate In OMEA Adjudicated Event

The Edon Music Department is proud to announce its results from the recent Ohio Music Education Association’s High School Solo and Ensemble Contest held Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Defiance High School.

Over the past months, band and choir students diligently prepared musical pieces to present before contest adjudicators who evaluated, gave comments and awarded a rating from 1-5 for each performance. All Edon musicians earned one of the top two ratings ~ Superior (I) and Excellent (II). Individual results for Edon musicians are as follows:

Superior Rating (I) Vocal Performances:

Anne Hug – Alto; Hope Siebenaler- Mezzo Soprano; Kendall Siebenaler – Soprano; Kara Wiegand – Soprano; Violet Trombly – Soprano

Edon Women’s Ensemble: Kayleigh Christian, Brianna Fitch, Loralai Hawkins, Lloa Mountz, Lila Oberlin, Hope Siebenaler, Shianne Trausch, Abbie Waters, Kally Randall

The Edon Singers: Westen Hickman, Zander Kurtz, Mikayla Miller, Hope Siebenaler, Kendall Siebenaler, Emma Trent, Ashton Oberlin, Peyton Robinett

Superior Rating (I) Instrumental Performances:

Isaiah Green- Euphonium; Lloa Mountz – Flute; Jo Paepke – Trumpet; Peyton Robinett – Trumpet; Lillian Stafford – Tenor Saxophone; Abbie Waters – Trumpet

Edon Flute Quartet – Lloa Mountz, Loralai Hawkins, Rylee Randall, Becca Waters

Edon Trumpet Quartet – Jo Paepke, Peyton Robinett, Hope Siebenaler, Abbie Waters

Excellent Rating (II) Vocal Performances:

Lila Oberlin – Soprano; Bailey Harding – Alto

Edon Treble Ensemble – Sam Hake, Bailey Harding, Anne Hug, Mikayla Miller, Autumn Owens, Amanda Schwartz, Kendall Siebenaler, Emma Trent, Kara Wiegand

Excellent Rating (II) Instrumental Performances:

Alyssa Adams – Snare Drum; Ana Owens – Baritone Saxophone

Edon Brass Trio – Zander Kurtz, Mikayla Miller, Kally Randall