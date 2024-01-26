Edon Musicians Participate In OMEA Adjudicated Event

The Edon Music Department is proud to announce its results from the recent Ohio Music Education Association’s High School Solo and Ensemble Contest held Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Defiance High School.
Over the past months, band and choir students diligently prepared musical pieces to present before contest adjudicators who evaluated, gave comments and awarded a rating from 1-5 for each performance. All Edon musicians earned one of the top two ratings ~ Superior (I) and Excellent (II). Individual results for Edon musicians are as follows:
Superior Rating (I) Vocal Performances:
Anne Hug – Alto; Hope Siebenaler- Mezzo Soprano; Kendall Siebenaler – Soprano; Kara Wiegand – Soprano; Violet Trombly – Soprano
Edon Women’s Ensemble: Kayleigh Christian, Brianna Fitch, Loralai Hawkins, Lloa Mountz, Lila Oberlin, Hope Siebenaler, Shianne Trausch, Abbie Waters, Kally Randall
The Edon Singers: Westen Hickman, Zander Kurtz, Mikayla Miller, Hope Siebenaler, Kendall Siebenaler, Emma Trent, Ashton Oberlin, Peyton Robinett
Superior Rating (I) Instrumental Performances:
Isaiah Green- Euphonium; Lloa Mountz – Flute; Jo Paepke – Trumpet; Peyton Robinett – Trumpet; Lillian Stafford – Tenor Saxophone; Abbie Waters – Trumpet
Edon Flute Quartet – Lloa Mountz, Loralai Hawkins, Rylee Randall, Becca Waters
Edon Trumpet Quartet – Jo Paepke, Peyton Robinett, Hope Siebenaler, Abbie Waters
Excellent Rating (II) Vocal Performances:
Lila Oberlin – Soprano; Bailey Harding – Alto
Edon Treble Ensemble – Sam Hake, Bailey Harding, Anne Hug, Mikayla Miller, Autumn Owens, Amanda Schwartz, Kendall Siebenaler, Emma Trent, Kara Wiegand
Excellent Rating (II) Instrumental Performances:
Alyssa Adams – Snare Drum; Ana Owens – Baritone Saxophone
Edon Brass Trio – Zander Kurtz, Mikayla Miller, Kally Randall