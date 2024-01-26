Miriam “Mim” Castor (1923 – 2024)

(Bryan Eagles Auxiliary Member)

Miriam E. “Mim” Castor, age 100, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

Mim worked as a hostess at Lamar’s Restaurant in Bryan and as a waitress at Cold Springs at Hamilton Lake for over 35 years.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Phi Beta Psi Sorority where she was Past National President and Treasurer, Women of the Moose, Chapter 618, and Bryan Eagles Auxiliary.

Mim was an avid bowler. She was inducted into the Bryan Bowling Hall of Fame, was a life member of the Bryan Women’s Bowling and served as Secretary of the Women’s Bowling Association for 19 years.

Mim was born on August 27, 1923 in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Olan H. and Bertha E. (McDonald) Rubel.

She was a graduate of Bryan High School and attended Bowling Green State University. She married Max Castor in Auburn, Indiana on July 7, 1947 and he preceded her in death on November 22, 2008.

Mim is survived by her grandchildren, Tammy Fulford, and Heath Castor, both of Austin, Texas; great grandson, Paul Fulford; great-great grandson, Tony Fulford and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, David Castor; brothers, Gerald, Don, Jim, and Ned Rubel; sisters, Lois Clarke and Sharon Newing; stepsister, Phyllis Hagelberger and stepmother, Dorothy (Steele) Rubel.

There will be no services held in accordance with Mim’s wishes. Her services are under the care and direction of Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

