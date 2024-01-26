Column: Two Minute Drill – Stories To Tell

By: Rex Stump

It doesn’t take long today to discover an amazing story in sports! A last second buzzer beater, a record set in the pool, a come from behind win…they happen often.

Just recently the Oregon State men’s basketball team hosted the #9 Arizona Wildcats and upset them in a close game, but that wasn’t the only story to talk about after the game.

During a first half timeout, a freshman student won a pair of diamond earrings by shooting a half-court shot! “Hey Dad and Mom, I went to the game tonight, won a pair of diamond earrings, and watched our mediocre team knock off the #9 team in the nation! What a story to tell!

But there are even greater stories to tell! In the book of Exodus, we read about Moses and Aaron, and their many visits with Pharaoh.

They pleaded for Pharaoh to let God’s people go into the wilderness to worship God. Pharaoh refused each request, and with each denial a plague was sent upon the Egyptians.

Water turned to blood, frogs, gnats, flies, death of the livestock, boils, hail, locust, and darkness…but with each plague the Pharaoh was stubborn and refused the request.

One of my favorite plagues is the frogs. Countless frogs came out of the Nile River and covered the land. They were found in the houses, ovens, kneading bowls, beds…everywhere!

When Moses agreed with Pharaoh to get rid of the frogs, he asked Pharaoh “Tell me when you want me to pray for you and your officials. Then you and your houses will be rid of the frogs.” Pharaoh replied, “Do it tomorrow!” What? Tomorrow? You have an incredible problem today, and you are waiting until tomorrow! That doesn’t make sense!

How often do we put off going to God? How often do we act in stubborn ways, knowing we should get things right with God, but procrastinate?

When God can help us, why do we refuse to immediately seek His help? Are we like Pharaoh, refusing to listen to God, putting off that which we know is true?

Can you imagine living through these plagues witnessing the power of God? In Exodus 10, God tells Moses that Pharaoh was stubborn so that God could display His miraculous powers.

He also did it so that they could tell their children and grandchildren about the power of God. There was a story to tell, and God wanted them to pass the story on! God is Lord of all, powerful and mighty!

It’s exciting to tell life-changing stories. But make sure you tell your children and grandchildren about God and His mighty power.

Share the stories from the Bible, and even the miraculous stories of today in which God is still revealing His might power!

Psalm 78:4, “We will not hide these truths from our children; we will tell the next generation about the glorious deeds of the Lord, about his power and his mighty wonders.”