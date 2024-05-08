Esther Krill (1925 – 2024)

(1943 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Esther Ames Krill, age 99, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2024, at Fountain Park Assisted Living in Bryan, Ohio, where she had been a resident for two and a half years.

Esther was born on February 21, 1925, in Bryan, Ohio, to Vern and Marie (Hendershot) Ames and graduated from Bryan High School in 1943.

She married her husband of seventy-one years, Dean Krill, of Edgerton, on December 24, 1947, at the First Church of Christ in Bryan, Ohio, after he returned home from serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and he preceded her in death in 2019.

Esther was an active member of the First Church of Christ in Bryan for many years, where she was a Sunday School teacher and youth group sponsor and sang in the choir.

She was the private secretary for the vice-president of The Ohio Art Company, where she was able to travel to New York City for convention and dance to the music of the Guy Lombardo orchestra.

She also worked in Bryan as a notary for a realtor, as a sales clerk at Sears, and at Gorny-Winzeler in charge of the Four Seasons Room until its closing.

Then she helped her husband deliver The Bryan Times newspapers around the county, traveling 100 miles every day. Esther gave birth to the first twins born at Bryan Hospital.

Esther is survived by her children: twins, son Jerry (Mary Helene) Krill, of Fulton, Maryland, and daughter Janet (John) Leppelmeier, of Bryan, and son, Jeffrey (Rachel) Krill, of Garrettsville, Ohio; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her three sisters, Arlene Culbertson, Frances Nyari, and Lu Lowe.

Esther enjoyed crocheting, knitting, drawing, working in her flower garden, and babysitting her great-grandchildren.

Honoring Esther’s wishes, there will be no visitation and family graveside services will be held at a later time with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton. Krill Funeral Service, Edgerton, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials are requested to the First Church of Christ, Bryan, Ohio.

