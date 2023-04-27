MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Mike Levy Thanked By Lieutenant Higbie For System Update Efforts

HEARING REPORT … Montpelier Village Council listening to Village Administrator Jason Rockey’s report. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)
By: Anna Wozniak
The April 24, 2023 Montpelier Village Council meeting began at 6 p.m. with a prayer and the pledge of allegiance.
Present were Councilors Heather Freese, Don Schlosser, Nathan Thompson, Melissa Ewers, Chris Kannel, and Kevin Motter.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.