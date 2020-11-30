Edon Volleyball Postseason Awards

AWARD WINNERS … Allison Kaylor – BBC Scholar Athlete; Paige Briner – Most Improved; Kerrin Towers – BBC Scholar Athlete; Ashley Kaylor – BBC Scholar Athlete, BBC All-League Honorable Mention , Bomber Award; Carlie Kiess – BBC Scholar Athlete, BBC All-League Honorable Mention, Ace Award, Can You Dig It Award, District 7 Honorable Mention; Sydney Bignell – BBC All-League 1st Team, Kill Award, Block Award, District 7 2nd Team; Olivia Mitchell – BBC Scholar Athlete.