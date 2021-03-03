Edwin Leininger (1935-2021)

Edwin M. Leininger, age 85, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his residence. Edwin was a graduate of Bryan High School and was an apprentice electrician for Krill Electric in Edgerton, Ohio. He was also a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233 and enjoyed fishing and watching NASCAR.

Edwin was born on September 25, 1935, in Fulton County, Ohio, the son of Leo and Lois (Schlosser) Leininger. He is survived by his son, Michael (Karen) Leininger, of Stryker; a step-grandson, D.J. (Sarah) Underwood, of Coldwater, Michigan; and a step-great-grandson, Odin Underwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Carl & Richard Leininger.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 1:00-3:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Jeff Sheldon officiating. Private interment will take place at St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Archbold, Ohio.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to the Eastland Baptist Church.