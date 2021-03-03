Raymond Walz (1923-2021)

Raymond F. Walz, 97, of Archbold, passed away peacefully Friday, February 26, 2021, at St. V’s Hospital in Toledo where he had been admitted 2 days earlier. He was born August 1, 1923 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Edward and Magdelina Walz.

Ray graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in agronomy. He worked as a food inspector, being transferred many places in the U.S., retiring in Archbold.

Ray was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, which he attended faithfully most every Sunday.

He could also be found most days at the Home Restaurant eating his meals at the community table. He liked gardening, sharing his tomatoes and roses with others.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents and ten siblings, Oscar, Adleheit, Elsie, Alma, Roland, John, Myrtha, Winfred, Rolinda and Arnold. He is survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 6th, at St. James Lutheran Church, Burlington at 10:30 AM with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials may be given to St. James Lutheran Church. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

