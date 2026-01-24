Eight Individuals Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Williams County Grand Jury convened recently to consider indictments charging individuals with Williams County crimes, according to the Williams County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Those indicted were:

-SEMAJ T. HARRIS, age 21, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Vandalism, one count of Harassment with a Bodily Substance, and one count of Assault.

-KAMERON D. KRUGH, age 21, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance or Metabolite and one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle.

-RUSSELL C. MITCHELL, age 59, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Felonious Assault.

-SANDRA J. NIHART, age 60, of unknown residence, was indicted on one count of Escape and one count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance.

-JOSHUA E. YATES, age 35, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Driving Under Suspension or in Violation of License Restriction, one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

-JAMES T. WILHOIT, age 46, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on two counts of Domestic Violence.

-ZACHARY S. MCCAGUE, age 33, of Edon, OH, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, one count of Vandalism, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

-NAUTALIA M. ARTEAGA, age 23, of Edon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence.