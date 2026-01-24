Jury Finds Wauseon Man Guilty Of Arson Following September Incident

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A Wauseon man has been found guilty of arson following a September incident that previously resulted in multiple felony charges in Fulton County.

According to a notice from the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, a Fulton County Common Pleas Court jury on January 21st found Richard D. Russell Jr., 36, of Wauseon, guilty of arson, a felony of the fourth degree.

The verdict followed a trial related to a September 17th, 2025, incident in which prosecutors alleged Russell knowingly caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm by means of fire to property.

Court records show Russell had previously been indicted by a Fulton County Grand Jury on two counts of arson, one count of attempted arson, one count of vandalism, and one count of carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the same series of events.

Prosecutors alleged that the arson offenses involved knowingly causing or creating a substantial risk of physical harm by means of fire or explosion to property within the county.

The vandalism charge stemmed from alleged serious physical harm to property owned or controlled by a governmental entity. An additional charge alleged the unlawful concealment of a deadly weapon.

The prosecutor’s office reported that the jury, consisting of eight men and four women, deliberated for approximately 15 minutes before returning the guilty verdict.

The case was prosecuted by Fulton County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul H. Kennedy. Following the verdict, the court ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and Russell’s bond was revoked.